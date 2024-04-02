Threshold for duty-free import of goods down to 200 euro

2 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The threshold for the duty-free import of goods for individuals automatically went down to 200 euro on April 1 on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Russia.

This decision will be in place until the decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council on its hike to 1,000 euro expires.

Previously the limit on duty-free imports brought into the country by carrier or sent through the mail was 200 euro, while the threshold for personal use duty-free imports using all modes of transportation except air (or on foot) equaled 500 euro.