Azerbaijan suggests hosting summit of world religious leaders

2 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A summit of world religious leaders may take place in Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam in Baku.

Mohammed Abdelsalam recalled that the Faith Pavilion was organized at the UN Climate Change conference COP28, which was attended by more than 4,000. The conference was attended by more than 30 world religious leaders. The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders noted that such an event will be held in cooperation with Azerbaijan as the host of COP29.

The head of state drew attention to Azerbaijan's important role in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue, recalling the prestigious events to be held in Baku. In the near future, the Forum of Intercultural Dialogue will again be held in Azerbaijan co-organized by ISESCO, UNESCO and the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to support the promotion of interreligious dialogue within the framework of COP29, including holding a sullit of world religious leaders.