Georgian FM highlights “very high” economic growth

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili highlighted the “very high” economic growth in Georgia over the past four years.

According to the minister, Georgia had experienced “double-digit” growth between 2021-2022, a “very high” figure of 7.5% in 2023 and 9.5% in February 2024.

In the first two months of the current year, the economy of Georgia grew by 7.7%, he added, noting the volume of gross domestic product per capita, denominated in dollars, was “the most important and objective indicator” of growth.