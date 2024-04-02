Iran overtakes Russia in car production

2 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the OICA, car production in Iran in 2023 reached 1,188 cars which has grown by 12% compared to the previous year.

Car manufacturing in Iran is the third most active industry in the country, accounting for 10% of GDP and 4% of the workforce after the oil and gas industry.

China took the first place in this list with 30.160 million cars, followed by the U.S. with 10.611 million cars in the second place and Japan in the third place. Slovakia, the UK, Italy, Malaysia and Russia were placed after Iran.