Iranian president warns Israeli strike not to go unanswered

2 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Air Force strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus will not remain unanswered, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said.

According to him, Israel will never achieve its goals with such measures.

"This... crime will not go unanswered," Raisi said.

The Iranian president condemned the iattack, which is a "violation of international regulations." Raisi noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji-Rahimi, who were killed in the strike, were in Damascus as senior military advisers.

Yesterday, Iranian media reported that the Iranian consulate building located in the west of the Syrian capital was shelled.