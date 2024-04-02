Kremlin: Israeli strike on Iranian consulate - breach of international law

2 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s strike on the diplomatic quarter in Damascus, home to the Iranian embassy and consulate, is an act of aggression that clearly violates international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We would prefer not to jump to conclusions, but in any case, such strikes are an act of aggression and violate international law," Peskov said.

Yesterday, Israel carried out a missile strike on the diplomatic quarter in Damascus, where the Iranian embassy complex is located, which resulted in the total destruction of Iran’s consulate building and the deaths of several senior Iranian military officers.