Azerbaijan to develop tourism and shipbuilding together with St. Petersburg

2 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, held talks with the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, who visited Azerbaijan on an official visit.

During the meeting, issues of developing relations in various industries were raised. In particular, the authorities plan to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, economy, and shipbuilding. The Azerbaijani Minister wrote about this on his page on the social networks.

"At the meeting, we discussed the prospects for bilateral economic relations, the possibility of strengthening joint activities in the fields of industry, innovation, investment, tourism, and shipbuilding. We also assessed the potential for supporting trade and business",

Mikail Jabbarov said.