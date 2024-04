2 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev arrived in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Russian Security Council reports.

The press service reported that Patrushev would take part in the annual meeting of the Secretary of Security Councils of the SCO member states.

It should be noted that the meeting of secretaries will be held from April 2 to 3 in Astana. The event will be chaired by Kazakhstan.