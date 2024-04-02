Number of direct flights from Russia to Georgia increases

2 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

St. Petersburg and Tbilisi have become closer. The airline Azimuth began flying between the cities. Information about this was published on the company's website.

Airplanes will fly on this route twice a week.

"The flight to the capital of Georgia is the first foreign route of Azimuth Airlines from Pulkovo International Airport, opened in 2024",

the press service of the company "Azimuth" said.

It is clarified that the company already operates flights to the Georgian capital from the Russian capital, the Caucasian Mineral Waters, Sochi and Ufa.

It is possible to get from Pulkovo to Tbilisi on Wednesdays and Sundays.

It is also reported that the company may increase the number of flights in this direction by the beginning of the summer season.

Previously, air traffic between St. Petersburg and Tbilisi was carried out by the Georgian Airway and the Russian airline Red Wings.