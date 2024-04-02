Three civilians injured in mine explosion in Terter

2 Apr. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, in Azerbaijan, in the liberated territories, three shepherds have been injured in a mine explosion. The victims survived. They are in the hospital.

The incident was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"On April 2, 2024, a mine incident occurred in the village of Çaylı, the Terter district. As a result of a mine explosion occurred on the territory of the former contact line, Ismailov Polad Alysh oglu, born in 1969, Tagizade Arzuman Ahliman oglu, born in 1992 and Bagirov Elmir Elnur oglu, born in 2006 have been injured, while grazing animals in an area that has not been cleared of mines",

the message says.

The incident is under investigation. Citizens of Azerbaijan are urged to follow safety rules and to be attentive to all signs indicating a mine danger.