Pobeda launches daily flights to Abu Dhabi

2 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Pobeda airline is almost doubling the number of flights between Moscow and Abu Dhabi this spring.

"Low-cost Pobeda Airline is increasing the frequency of flights from Moscow to Abu Dhabi (UAE) during the high season - a period of increased demand. During April - May 2024, Pobeda will operate flights on the route Moscow (Vnukovo) - Abu Dhabi (UAE ) daily",

the airline said.

In March, the company's aircraft flew on this route four times a week. The flights were launched at the end of October last year.

One can also fly from the Russian capital to Dubai by Pobeda planes.