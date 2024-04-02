Largest hydroelectric power plant in Caucasus temporarily stopped working

2 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, April 2, the Enguri hydroelectric power plant (HPP) stopped its work for an indefinite period. The company itself reported this.

The reason for the stop was to check the diversion tunnel.

The company clarified that this would not affect the provision of electricity to citizens.

"The release of the diversion tunnel and its detailed study are necessary as part of the final phase of the fourth stage in order to accurately determine the necessary work",

the company's press service said.

The press service noted that after the HPP's tunnel is inspected and studied, the HPP will resume its normal operation. According to preliminary data, this will happen on April 10.

Let us remind you that the Enguri HPP is the largest hydroelectric power station not only in Georgia, but also in the South Caucasus as a whole. It was built in the 1970s of the 20th century.