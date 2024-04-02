Pashinyan: Russia does not fulfill its obligations to Armenia

2 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is not fulfilling its obligations to Armenia that it has. This was stated during today's speech by Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan to members of the Civil Contract party.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that Armenia itself could not be blamed for this.

"In relations with Russia, we did not do anything wrong. Our Russian partners cannot show us anything and say: "Here you had obligations and you did not fulfill them". But we can show and are showing",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, Yerevan expects Moscow to fulfill its obligations.

"We raise legitimate questions and expect full answers to them. As long as there are no answers, no matter what is said, the issue will not be resolved",

the Armenian Prime Minister said.