ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Aghdam

3 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office received information about a mine rupture in Azerbaijan's Sarijali village of the district liberated from occupation and the presence of a victim.

The victim is an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), who was carrying out demining works in the area. But it was noted that his condition is now satisfactory.

The explosion also caused damage to the equipment used.

Employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the scene of the incident and carried out other necessary procedural actions.

The investigation is carried out based on this fact in the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.