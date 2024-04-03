Azerbaijan and Türkiye intend to expand defense cooperation

3 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish delegation led by President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of Türkiye Haluk Gorgun held meetings with the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense and the Azerbaijani President in Baku on April 2.

The delegation also included CEOs of ASELSAN, ASFAT, HAVELSAN, REPKON, ROKETSAN, TUSAS and other companies.

Talks with Defense Minister

During the meeting Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov emphasized the significance of such encounters in terms of expanding bilateral cooperation.

He expressed confidence that the cooperative manufacturing projects launched by Azerbaijan and Türkiye will strengthen the defense capabilities of the two fraternal countries' forces.

In exchange, Görgün stressed that real connections between Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have a good impact on military cooperation, as well as other fields.

The meeting, attended by Türkiye's envoy to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı, discussed the perspectives of the development of military and military-technical cooperation.

Talks with president

The Turkish delegation also held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. During the conversation, the sides applauded the successful development of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, including the military and defense industry.

The Azerbaijani leader commended the global recognition of Turkish military-industrial complex products for their quality and efficiency. He also underscored that serious steps have been taken regarding the development of the defense industry in Azerbaijan.

Haluk Gorgun, in turn, conveyed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan with a sizable delegation, which included heads of influential companies, which constitute the backbone of Türkiye's defense industry.

In addition, he informed the Azerbaijani president about the signing of several memoranda between the companies from the Turkish delegation and Azerbaijani defense industry firms across various sectors during the trip.