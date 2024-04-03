St. Petersburg governor holds meeting with Milli Majlis speaker in Baku

3 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with a delegation headed by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov in Baku on April 2.



The meeting emphasized the importance of parliaments in the development of bilateral relations between countries, the Azerbaijani Parliament's close cooperation with both the Federation Council and the State Duma, and the fact that mutual visits and the interaction of friendship groups contribute to the further development of these relationships.

Gafarova underlined that the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Azerbaijani Parliament and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia has potential for further development of relations. She added that cooperation across parliamentary committees is also being discussed. The Azerbaijani Parliament's ties with the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly, as well as legislative assembly members' visits to our nation, were also underlined.



Beglov expressed gratitude for the warm reception, noting that his visit coincided with the twentieth anniversary of the formation of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg on economic and humanitarian cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed additional subjects of mutual interest.