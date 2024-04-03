Georgia asks U.S. to lift sanctions against Georgian judges

3 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the Parliament Mamuka Mdinaradze said the Georgian government would appeal to the U.S. ambassador and the Embassy to remove travel restrictions imposed on four Georgian judges by the U.S. Department of State last year for their “involvement in significant corruption”.

Mdinaradze said he hoped the matter would be resolved “objectively” during the envoy’s tenure in the diplomatic position and claimed there were “no arguments or evidence” against the court professionals. He added the “unfair decisions” on their sanctioning had the “potential to stir up anti-American feelings in Georgia more than anything else”.