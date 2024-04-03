SOCAR chairman appointed AFFA president

3 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) has hosted a Report-Election Conference on April 2 in Baku.

During the conference, President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf was elected AFFA president, replacing Rovnag Abdullayev in this post.

In his speech, the newly appointed AFFA President drew attention to the creation of new strategy to enhance football development in the country.

"We need to define a new strategy in a short period of time. However, it will take time to implement it," Najaf said.

Rovshan Najaf emphasised that AFFA will also do its best for the development of children's football and that certain steps will also be taken to attract fans to the stadiums.