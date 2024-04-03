Azerbaijani FM accuses France of seeking escalation in Caucasus

3 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commented on the allegations made against Azerbaijan by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne.

"Baseless allegations against Azerbaijan made by Stephane Sejourne, European and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of France, during a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State in Paris on 2 April 2024, is another vivid example of France’s efforts to create a tension in the region and obstruct the peace process," Hajizada said.

According to him, accusations against Azerbaijan in conducting aggressive rhetoric by the French side that is widely arming Armenia and promoting militarism in the region, are unacceptable.

Hajizada stressed that the policy of countries like France covering up Armenia’s aggression in the last 30 years has not been helpful. The press secretary added that the French side should cease its destructive actions.