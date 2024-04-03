Georgia's ruling party to resubmit bill on transparency of foreign influence

3 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze said the parliamentary majority had decided to resubmit the bill on the transparency of foreign influence to the Parliament.

Mdinaradze said the bill would be initiated in the Parliament with “exactly the same text” as last year, only replacing the term describing non-commercial legal entities and media outlets in as ones “pursuing the interests of a foreign power”, instead of “agents of foreign influence”.

The official noted the bill was providing for a “single requirement that organisations receiving foreign funding publish their annual financial reports”.

According to Mdinaradze, the law will be passed in all three hearings by the end of the current session.

Last year, the Georgian Parliament formally retracted the draft law following the decision by the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the bill after public protests erupted in the countryand after Georgian-based opposition and western organisations spoke out in criticism of the bill.