Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Russia's Mir cards on April 5

3 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyzstan will stop servicing Russian Mir bank cards on April 5 in order to minimise the risk of U.S. sanctions, the Interbank Processing Center said.

"Interbank Processing Center, as a guarantor of the uninterrupted operation of the Elcart national payment system, announces that it will stop servicing Mir bank cards in its infrastructure from April 5," the statement reads.

The Interbank Processing Center reported taking comprehensive measures towards the smooth operation and security of the national payment system.

Armenian banks also stopped processing payments through Mir cards over the weekend.