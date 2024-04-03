Nine detained due to deadly Istanbul fire

3 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of suspects detained in Turkey has risen to nine in the wake of a major fire in Istanbul that claimed the lives of 29 individuals.

The blaze erupted yesterday during renovation works at the "Masquerade Club," a venue situated on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story building in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.

Authorities detained nine people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations. The Turkish Justice Ministry appointed three prosecutors and several investigators to probe the case.

According to fire department sources, the fire ignited during welding work conducted for sound insulation and decor renovations, resulting in a gas cylinder explosion that ignited fiberglass materials.

Despite swift intervention by firefighting teams, the majority brought out on stretchers could not be saved, with the death toll reaching 29 within minutes.