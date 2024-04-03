Number of children killed in Crocus City Hall attack increases

Six children were killed in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told reporters.

"We currently have data on six children who were killed; another seven suffered injuries. Two have been discharged from the hospital to receive outpatient care, while five remain hospitalized. Two of them are in serious condition and three are now in fair condition. I have visited the kids and I am in constant contact with the chief physicians. The children have everything they need and the prognosis is positive," Maria Lvova-Belova said.