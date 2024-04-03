Baku and St. Petersburg to create joint tourist routes

3 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev held negotiations with the Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development of St. Petersburg Sergey Korneev.

During the meeting, representatives of the two countries discussed the possibility of creating joint tourist routes, as well as exchanging experience in the tourism industry.

In addition to this, questions were raised about investing in the tourism sector and programs for training specialists in the field.

It is also planned to create connections between travel companies of the two countries.

It is clarified that tourism representatives discussed a road map according to which tourism between Russia and Azerbaijan will develop until 2026.