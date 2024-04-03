Erdoğan's son-in-law joins Forbes list

3 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish brothers Haluk and Selçuk Bayraktar, who own the company Baykar Defense, were included in the Forbes list.

Their fortune is estimated at $1.1 billion.

Reference

Selçuk owns 52.5% of Baykar shares. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer. In 2016, he married Sumeya Erdoğan, daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Haluk owns 47.5% of the company's shares. He holds the post of General Director.

The company was founded by their father Özdemir in 1984 and, for many years, produced only spare parts for the Turkish automobile industry. In the 2000s, it began producing drones.

Baykar's most famous product is the Bayraktar drone, which is in great demand abroad.