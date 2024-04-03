Ural Airlines begins flying to Baku from Zhukovsky near Moscow

3 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In just three weeks, on April 26, the first flight of the Russian air carrier Ural Airlines will take off from the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow to Baku, the carrier's press service reported.

According to the summer schedule, flights on the Zhukovsky-Baku route will be operated twice a week, on Fridays and Saturdays, Trend reports.

The new route was supposed to be operational in February, but due to the fact that the company's application for it was received late, it took more time for its approval by the civil aviation authorities of Azerbaijan.

Now, all the formalities have been settled, and by the end of this month, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region will have a new convenient opportunity to visit the Azerbaijani capital.