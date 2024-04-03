Flow of tourists from Russia to Antalya declining

3 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first quarter of this year, Russians began to come to Antalya on vacation less often, the provincial department of culture and tourism said.

The leader in the number of vacationers in Antalya during this period was Germany. Almost 280 thousand people came from Germany to Turkish resorts. It is 65% higher than last year.

Russian tourists took second place, with almost 172 thousand tourists. Moreover, the flow of tourists from the Russian Federation fell by 19.4% compared to last year.

The UK also made it into the top 3, demonstrating a 1.4-fold increase in the number of tourists.

The department clarified that among the top ten countries, there was a decline only in the Russian tourist flow.

In March, the Russian Federation ended up in third place: it was overtaken by the UK, which took second place.

In general, from January to March, a quarter more tourists came to Antalya than a year earlier.