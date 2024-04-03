Elections in Türkiye: opposition receives mandate after protests in Van

3 Apr. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Abdullah Zeydan, representing the opposition party DEM, nevertheless won the municipal elections in the province of Van in southeastern Türkiye. This decision, according to media reports, was made by the Supreme Election Council of Türkiye (YSK).

The pro-Kurdish political organization previously turned to YSK following major protests caused by the election authorities' decision not to recognize the election results and give the mandate to the ruling AKP candidate.

"The Supreme Election Council (YSK) accepted the DEM party's application for Van. Thus, Abdullah Zeydan from the DEM party will receive a mandate in Van",

A Haber said.

Demonstrations that resulted in riots occurred in several cities at once. They could not be stopped by a ban on holding mass events. The police dispersed the protesters, including using water cannons. There are about a hundred people detained.