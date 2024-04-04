Two banks continue accepting Russia's Mir cards in Tajikistan

4 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two banks in Tajikistan - Amonatbonk and Dushanbe City Bank - continue to accept cards from the Russian Mir payment system, the banks’ call centers said.

At the same time, Amonatbonk said to accept Mir payment cards issued only by Russia’s Sberbank, while Dushanbe City reported that money can be withdrawn at the organization’s ATM in the national currency from the Mir card of any banks at the current exchange rate, RIA Novosti reported.

Halyk Bank, the largest bank in Kazakhstan, said earlier it has stopped servicing cards of the Russian payment system Mir since the end of February.

Earlier, the operator of the national payment system Elkart reported that Russian Mir payment cards will stop working in Kyrgyzstan on April 5 due to U.S. sanctions.