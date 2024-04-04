Erdoğan to visit Baghdad

4 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iraq for the first time after 12 years, A Haber reported.

Erdoğan will travel to Iraq on April 22 to discuss steps for counterterrorism and the Development Road project. The preparations for the trip have been done over the past week.

Erdoğan is also set to visit the United States on May 9. In his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, topics discussed will include the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets by Türkiye, counterterrorism and efforts to stop Israeli attacks in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

In addition, the Turkish leader will likely welcome Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Türkiye. Another Erdoğan's guest in May will be Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.