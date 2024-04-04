Moscow: Baku is our strategic partner and reliable ally

4 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner, friendly neighbor and reliable ally of Russia, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The diplomatic mission noted that the Russian-Azerbaijani relations are based on the principles of legal equality and good neighborliness, centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual respect.

"The development of mutual relations between the states contributes to the strengthening of stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region," the statement reads.

It was also noted that political dialogue is actively developing at the highest level.

Trade and economic cooperation is developing successfully: Russia remains one of the leading commercial and economic partners of Azerbaijan, bilateral trade turnover increased by 17% last year.