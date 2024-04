4 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara is determined to show everyone that there is no place for terrorism in Türkiye’s future.

Speaking at an iftar gathering with police, gendarmerie and coast guard members, the Turkish leader reiterated Ankara's determination to root out terrorism.

According to Erdoğan, the problem of terrorism is an issue that needs to be taken seriously by all, regardless of their political ideologies, as all terrorist groups are enemies of the people.