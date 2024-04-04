Holding early elections proposed in Israel

4 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Member of Israel's war Cabinet Benny Gantz called for new elections in September, saying it would bolster the country's international credibility and reduce tensions within Israel's deeply polarized society.

Gantz said that he had spoken to “political leaders” in recent weeks on the topic, that he had updated the prime minister, and that he would “continue dialogue on the subject,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the politician, an agreement to go to an election will give Israel the time it needs to continue its war efforts while enabling the citizens of Israel to know that “trust will soon be renewed.”

He also argued that this would give Israel international backing.

Gantz did reiterate the position that he would leave the government if it ceased “truly acting” to bring back the hostages.