4 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Militants of the Sunni terrorist group Jaish al-Adl attacked two police stations in the Iranian cities of Rask and Chabahar in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province.

At least three police officers were killed in two separate attacks on police stations.

According to the deputy governor of the Sistan-Baluchistan province, Alireza Marhamati, the militants tried to break through to the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but they were prevented by the police.