Iran's annual foreign trade exceeds $153bln

4 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of Iran’s foreign trade including oil and technical engineering services reached $153.17.8 billion in the last Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19), head of Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvanifar said.

According to Rezvanifar, the value of Iran’s trade with the partners in the previous year increased by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, Tasnim reported.

The official put the country’s non-oil exports, excluding exports of electricity, crude oil, and techno-engineering services, at 136.4 million tons worth $49.33 billion which shows a 9.82% rise in terms of tonnage and an 8.87% decline in terms of value.

Iran exported $35.87 billion of crude oil, $370 million of electricity, and $1.293 billion of technical engineering services in the mentioned year.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey and India.