Rome backs Baku, criticizing Paris for anti-Azerbaijani statements

4 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli criticized the statements of French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization, Giornale Diplomatico reported.

Commenting on the words of the French minister, voiced at a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Cirielli noted that any short-sighted statement by representatives of institutions other than the parties involved in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process risks aggravating tensions.

The Italian minister stressed that Azerbaijan, hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), takes a responsible position.