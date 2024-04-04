IOC bars freestyle wrestler Sadulaev from participating in Olympic qualificaiton

4 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two-time Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling, Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev, was not allowed to participate in the qualification tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the Russian Wrestling Federation's press service said.

"After a yet another pseudo-check, the International Olympic Committee published new lists of athletes who were not allowed to participate in international tournaments. Regrettably, our team’s captain and two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev was among them," the statement reads.

Russian Wrestling Federation Mikhail Mamiashvili said that even if Sadulaev arrives in Baku, he will not be cleared for competitions due to the IOC’s ban. The United World Wrestling gave an opportunity to make a replacement promptly: Alikhan Zhabrailov will compete in Baku.

The qualification tournament will take place in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on April 5-7. Finalists will be allowed to participate in the Paris Olympics.

In February, Sadulaev was denied entry to Romania, where he was to participate in the 2024 European Wrestling Championships.