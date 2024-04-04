Türkiye calls on Armenia to join Zangezur corridor

4 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The implementation of the Zangezur corridor will primarily benefit Armenia, as well as the region, head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"The Zangezur corridor will be advantageous for all parties involved, with Türkiye backing its implementation," Cavusoglu said.

He also noted that Türkiye supports Azerbaijan and has repeatedly urged France to refuse military assistance to Armenia.

"Those attempting to support Armenia in various ways should keep in mind that Azerbaijan is not alone," the official said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Baku today, where visited the Alley of Martyrs and at the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial.