Baku hosting meeting of Caspian states' prosecutor generals

4 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states is taking place in Baku today.

In his opening remark Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Russia's Crocus City Hall concert hall, as well as wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also touched upon environmental issues and the holding of the COP29 in Azerbaijan in November.

"Azerbaijan is taking important steps to improve ecology and environmental protection measures, especially after the complete liberation of its territories. We are making every effort to combat violations of environmental legislation and use legal mechanisms for this purpose. Therefore, holding this meeting before COP29 in Azerbaijan in November this year is not accidental," Kamran Aliyev said.

The Prosecutor General added that issues of the ecology of the Caspian Sea and the effective use of its resources have always been and are in the center of attention of the political leadership of Azerbaijan.