4 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The development of the North-South transport corridor requires the active cooperation of the Caspian states, Russia's Deputy Prosecutor General Pyotr Gorodov said during the five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states held in Baku.

"Caspian countries' friendly and neighborly relations are increasing. Collaboration in the energy sector is expanding. In terms of transportation projects, the expansion of the North-South corridor from St. Petersburg to Mumbai requires cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea,” Pyotr Gorodov said.

The Deputy Prosecutor said that the Caspian Sea's environmental safety is a top priority for the Caspian States. He claims that Russia places a high priority on preserving the Caspian Sea zone.

In addition, Gorodov noted that the current meeting exemplifies excellent interstate collaboration in the realm of environmental responsibility.