ISIS terrorist attacks foiled in Jerusalem

4 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police and the General Security Service of Israel have prevented terrorist attacks by members of the ISIS terrorist group (banned in Russia) at a police station and near a soccer stadium in Jerusalem, according to a statement published on the police's official X page.

"The Jerusalem District Central Unit and the General Security Service prevented terrorist attacks by ISIS supporters at a police station and near Teddy Stadium; three East Jerusalem residents have been arrested," the statement reads.

According to the police, the attackers planned to plant an explosive device near the stadium. After this plot fell apart, the terrorists decided to carry out an armed attack at the same location.

In total, Israeli police detained four individuals.