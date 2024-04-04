Yerevan: West does not demand that Armenia leave CSTO

4 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Western countries do not impose conditions on Armenia to refuse participation in the CSTO and the EAEU, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan said.

"We were not presented with such an official requirement",

the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

Speaking about the meeting with representatives of the EU and the USA, which will take place tomorrow in Brussels, Kostanyan named its agenda. According to him, the parties will primarily discuss economic and humanitarian topics.

Let us remind you that earlier the EC reported that a trilateral meeting would be held in Brussels on April 5. It will be attended by members of the leadership of the US, EU and Armenia, namely Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Let us note that on April 2, Pashinyan made a statement that Russia was not fulfilling its obligations to Armenia, while Moscow had nothing to reproach Yerevan for.