Russian peacekeepers to clear mines from Khojaly

4 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Vugar Suleymanov, spoke about the participation of Russian peacekeeping forces in mine clearance operations in the Karabakh economic region.

He said that relevant work was currently underway related to documenting the participation of the peacekeeping contingent in mine clearance operations.

Suleymanov noted that the necessary equipment and mine-detecting dogs would be involved in mine clearance. According to him, the accreditation process will end on April 6.

The Chairman of the Agency's board added that operational mine clearance activities would begin in Khojaly.