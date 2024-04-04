Head of Georgian Intelligence Service leaves his post

4 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a decree signed on April 4 by the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the Head of the Georgian Intelligence Service, Shalva Lomidze, was dismissed.

"Based on the first paragraph of the ninth article of the Law of Georgia "On the Georgian Intelligence Service", Shalva Lomidze is dismissed from the post of Head of the Georgian Intelligence Service",

the decree says.

Reference

In April 2021, Irakli Garibashvili, who held the post of Prime Minister at that time, appointed Shalva Lomidze to the post of Head of the Intelligence Service. Before him, it was occupied by Levan Izoria, who headed the republic's embassy in Germany at the beginning of 2020.