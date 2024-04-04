Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discuss alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

4 Apr. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the head of the Turkish Grand National Assembly delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met on April 4.

The Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry assessed the meeting as fruitful, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We had a detailed exchange of views on strengthening allied relations, multilateral cooperation between our countries, and the regional situation in the post-conflict period",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Let us remind you that Çavuşoğlu is in Baku on an official visit today.