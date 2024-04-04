Kazakh oil reserves to reach 1 trillion tons

4 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the country, Yerlan Akbarov, spoke about the existing oil reserves in Kazakhstan and the prospects of the fields.

"Currently, the country has oil reserves equal to 4 billion 400 million tons. Of these, C1 category oil reserves subject to processing amount to 2 billion 900 million tons. These are the reserves of current subsoil users. In addition to this, there are oil fields where exploration is underway",

Akbarov said.

He added that Kazakh oil reserves were estimated at 78 billion tons. Specialists are successfully implementing the Eurasia project in the field of oil production in Kazakhstan, studying the lower layer of sediment in the Caspian Sea basin.

"Sedimentary rocks on the surface of the Caspian Sea reach a height of up to 25 km. Scientific forecasts have shown that reserves will reach about 1 trillion tons",

Akbarov said.