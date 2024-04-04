Protest against foreign agents bill takes place near Georgian Parliament

4 Apr. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A protest rally is taking place near the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi against the decision of the country's authorities to adopt a law on foreign agents. About 100 people are taking part in it.

According to the organizers of the rally, they intend to make the protest permanent.

There are currently police officers stationed around the building. The protest action does not interfere with traffic flow, TASS reports.

Let us remind you that Georgian Dream tried to pass a bill on foreign agents a year ago. After a wave of protests the party decided not to do it. The day before, it became known that the republican authorities would make another attempt to pass this bill.