5 Apr. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new international flight between St. Petersburg and Almaty will be launched by the Rossiya airline.

The planes will fly on this route from the beginning of summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The first flight is scheduled for June 1.

From Pulkovo, the air harbor of St. Petersburg, one can also fly to the capital of Kazakhstan - Astana. Transportation is carried out by SCAT Airlines.