5 Apr. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A seismic event was recorded on the territory of Kazakhstan this night. Its magnitude was 3.2.

A magnitude of 3.2 is not large, but it can cause some damage to structures, especially if they are not designed to withstand such events.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located 20 km northwest of Tashkent, which suggests that tremors could be felt in this city.