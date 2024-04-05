Chess player from Azerbaijan starts tournament in Toronto with a draw

5 Apr. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov started the tournament in Toronto with a draw. He played with world vice-champion Ian Nepomniachtmi. The game ended on the 34th move.

Sports analysts note that this is a good start, which allows the grandmaster to enter the rhythm of the competition and assess the level of preparation of his opponents. Thus, a draw will help Abasov prepare for the next matches.

Strategy and tactics of Nijat Abasov

Nijat Abasov is a chess player with vast experience and tactical thinking. His game is always distinguished by a deep understanding of the position, accurate calculations and the ability to find non-standard moves. At the Toronto tournament, he will surely demonstrate his best game, striving for victory in every game.